Gun slips from waistband, shoots man in genitals

(WISH) - A man in Indiana accidentally shot himself in the genitals early Thursday morning when a gun slipped from his waistband, police said.

While in the emergency room of Marion General Hospital, Mark Anthony Jones, 46, told police he was walking about 6:44 a.m. on a riverside trail when the gun began to slip from his waistband. He reached to adjust the firearm and it discharged.

"The bullet entered just above his penis and exited his scrotum," said a Marion Police Department spokesperson.

The gun was not in a holster.

Marion police said Jones did not have a license for the Hi-Point 9mm gun he was carrying.

Grant County prosecutors will review the case to consider possible criminal charges.