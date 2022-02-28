For a guy, taking care of yourself and your appearance is not always a priority. But it should be! This is the second part of our guide to help men understand that taking care of your appearance is a great thing.

Together with my good friend Milos Stevanovic, barber at Barbershop 011 in Abilene, we are working to share simple steps to taking care of yourself and affirmation that it’s okay!

FACIAL HAIR

Facial hair and beards have become a trend. It’s “cool” to have a beard. But you’ve got to take care of that beard! And you do that by shaving and trimming your beard.

You can have a long beard and still look professional. You just have to maintain it. And it’s more than using a cheap razor. (Please stop!)

Your face is the thing other’s concentrate on, so we should take time to take care of our facial hair. It’s your face!

There’s something about a fresh shave that makes a guy feel fresh and clean. But you’ve got to do it right!

COMMON MISCONCEPTION

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Barbershop 011



Often times when you think of a guy shaving, you think of him using a cheap razor right before hitting the shower. But there’s several things wrong with this picture.

Ladies, please share this with the men in your life. Tell him to stop shaving before a shower. This is wrong and perhaps the biggest mistake people make when shaving.

Milos explains that you should shave after you shower, or after you have opened up your pores. By showering with hot water, or applying a hot towel to your face, you are opening up your pores. When you open up those pores, you are preventing ingrown hairs and razor burns and bumps.

While everyone’s skin is different, shaving while having your pores open will guarantee a closer and more comfortable shave.

THE PROPER SHAVE

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Barbershop 011



In order to get a proper shave, it’s probably best you get guidance from a professional barber. Your barber will be able to assess your facial hair and offer the best advice.

The proper procedure for an at-home shave would be:

Use hot water or steam to open up your pores. Apply shaving cream/gel/lather. After applying the lather, you can wipe it off after a few seconds so you can see what you are about to shave Follow the grain or pattern of your hair growth and slowly shave. Wipe face of rinse with cold water. Cold water closes your pores and prevents impurities from getting into your skin. Apply aftershave for sterilization. CLEAN THE SINK (Say it again for those in the back!)

A couple of notes here:

Don’t use the same razor your wife uses on her legs. The hair on your face is different. Get a quality razor.

If you want a closer shave, repeat steps above but shave against the grain.

Do NOT use the tips of your fingers to touch your face after shaving. Your fingertips are oily.

TRIMMING

Having some length in your beard is fine, but you’ve got to keep it neat and tidy.

Find a great electric razor and use a guard for the perfect length.

Having a beard has several advantages like hiding a double chin and helping define your jaw line.

You should also shampoo your beard and use a beard balm or oil. This helps keep your beard soft and shiny. Depending on length, you should also brush it, comb it and blow dry it.

Having a tidy beard shows others that you take care of yourself.

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Barbershop 011



IT’S TIME TO RELAX

Shaving shouldn’t be looked at as a mundane task. It should be “you” time. It’s time to pamper yourself. (Yes, guys are allowed to use the word “pamper.)

Put on some music, escape the stresses of the day, light a candle and relax. Don’t rush the job; take your time.

And once you are done, you will come out with glowing skin. This is essentially a facial and truly exfoliates your skin.

You’ll feel better about yourself and you’ll be ready to take on the day – and whatever it throws at you.

Your face will be as smooth as a baby’s bottom and you won’t be the only one who loves it.