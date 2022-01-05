Guys’ Guide: Why care about your appearance?

It’s 2022 and we are still asking the same dang question: Why should a guy care about his appearance?

If your answer, or the answer of your boyfriend, husband or friend, is not something positive, this new series is for you. In collaboration with my friend Milos Stevanovic, who is a very talented barber at Barbershop 011 in Abilene, and an even better person with an amazing spirit, we will explore the art of masculine beauty (yes, I put “masculine” and “beauty” together) and the benefits of a guy actually taking care of his appearance and how to go about it.

We will start with some basic answers to why a guy should care:

NOT JUST FOR THE LADIES

Let’s just get this out of the way. It does not make you any less of a man if you care about grooming and appearance. Period. I’d argue it’s the opposite because you are embracing your masculinity. Men are hungry for this kind of attention. Own up to it, gentlemen. It’s time for us to care.

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Barber chair, Barbershop 011

CONFIDENCE

Everybody wants to be around you when you feel good. And getting a fresh cut, makes you feel good. You can’t argue with that.

When you look at yourself in the mirror, after getting a fresh haircut, you notice someone is trying, and when you notice that someone is taking great take care of your hair – you feel more valued.

When you look at yourself and you realize how you look good, you feel good. When you look good you feel good. Simple truth.

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Man getting a clean cut, Barbershop 011

Guys are not immune to compliments. Whether we like to admit or not, compliments feel good.

FIRST IMPRESSION

Stop kidding around. First impressions are everything. If you walk in looking like a slob with unkempt hair and fuzzy beard, you’ll get noticed alright. But not in a positive way.

It’s no secret. People judge you on a first impression. People notice the smallest things.

A guy can walk into a room and have a clean cut and be noticed for what he really wants. Yes, clothing and attire matter, but grooming is your FACE. Shouldn’t we put a little more attention to our grooming?

GUYS’ TIME

When you go to a barbershop, it should be an experience. From the woodsy smells to the dark colors, it brings us back to a time when the world seemed to move a little slower.

That experience includes a barber, hopefully someone like Milos, who has a genuine care about you.

Barbers can help have honest conversations with you. The barbershop is an outlet. It’s a place to relax, a place to escape. It’s your “you time.”

Milos told me this story about one of his favorite haircuts that changed the trajectory of his client’s life:

“He came in for a haircut. His spirits were down. We had a long conversation. I wasn’t his therapist, but I was his friend. I listened to him. After his haircut, he went home and went out to a bar. He looked great, felt great and felt himself. That night he met his future wife.” Milos Stevanovic

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Closeup of a man getting a clean cut, Barbershop 011

MORE THAN A HAIRCUT

When we’re talking about grooming, it’s about more than a haircut. It’s shaving, hygiene, nails and more. It’s about finding a style that fits your personality, your lifestyle.

According to Milos, it’s about changing your habits. It’s about wanting to do more than put a baseball cap on before you leave. It’s about finding the best version of yourself.

It’s about finding a haircut and style that is tailored to you, your features, your personality, your lifestyle.

(Courtesy: Milos Stevanovic) Barber’s table setup, Barbershop 011

IT’S NOT HARD

It doesn’t have to be difficult to look decent and take care of yourself. Simple habits can be created. Simple habits that make a big difference. Shaving doesn’t have to be a chore; it’s your time to treat yourself.

Together with Milos, we are excited to share with you ways to care about yourself, ways to approach your barber, ways to take care of yourself at home and much more.