Hardin-Simmons named to College of Distinction list for 2019-2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has been recognized as a College of Distinction.

According to a news release from HSU, the Abilene university was recognized in several categories, including business, education and nursing.

The Colleges of Distinction was created in 2000 to help students and parents during the college selection process, according to their website.

To be named, a college or university is judged on four categories: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant campus communities, and successful outcomes.

High school counselors and educators nominate exemplary schools before the schools undergo an evaluation process based on both qualitative and quantitative research. Rather than receiving a ranking, the schools become members of a consortium of other top-notch colleges and universities.

The list highlighted many of HSU’s programs, such as First-Year Seminars, Service and Community-Based Learning, and Senior Capstone Courses, among many others. Also emphasized were HSU’s high retention rate and low student-to-faculty ratio, as well as programs like the Julius Olsen Honors Program, the Leadership Studies program, and the diverse international student population, and opportunities like Stampede Week and Living-Learning Communities, the news release states.

“Colleges of Distinction doesn’t rank schools, because we know that every student is different in what they need to best learn, grow, and succeed. Instead, we value schools that embrace those differences,” Tyson Schritter, COO of Colleges of Distinction said in a news release.

HSU was also recognized as a Christian College of Distinction and a Career Development College of Distinction.