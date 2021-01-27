Health district implores those on waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene to answer calls from unknown numbers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Another 1,200 residents will make their way to the Convention Center on Friday to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene.

But before the cars arrive and the vaccines are administered, residents will be receiving calls that might look like they are from strangers, but are from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District.

“There are a lot, a lot, of people who are not answering their phones,” said Director of Public Health for Abilene and Taylor County, Annette Lerma.

It’s the second step in making an appointment, and the Public Health District says many are not following through.

“They had called well over 700 people and only got, like, 300 scheduled,” said Lerma.

The most likely reason, the Public Health District says, is connected to the phone number it is calling from. It will either pop up as “Unknown” or sometimes “Spam Risk.”

“You need to answer it if you’ve got your name on the waiting list,” said Lerma.

Currently, that’s 17,000 people.

“If it sounds suspicious, or anything that they’re trying to ask you for money or any personal information, hang up. It’s not us,” said Lerma.

The health district says they won’t be asking for any personal information when they call residents who are on the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene.

“We’re going to ask you if this is your name and offer you an appointment,” said Lerma.

For those still looking to get on the waiting list, Lerma is encouraging the younger population to call their older family members and help them log on.

“They could live in California and they could still go to our website, pull up our form, take Mom and Dad’s information over the phone, put it into the computer and hit submit,” said Lerma.

It could mean the difference between hours and minutes for the older population.

“Reach out to them and offer assistance,” Lerma advises.

This round of COVID-19 vaccines in Abilene will begin at 8 a.m. Friday at the Abilene Convention Center.