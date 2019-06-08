Health issues not stopping Brownwood artist

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KRBC)- As Larry and Sharon Bridge shuffle through Larry’s drawings, they realize all their hard work they have spent on it over the years.

“There is so many ways to do it you can’t ever get finished, you can’t ever get caught up,” said Larry.

Over their 31 years of marriage, travel and art work, they say they have seen it all.

“I guess it’s going to work. I’m hoping it’s going to work,” said Sharon.

Larry’s passion began at a young age then developing into something so much bigger, getting into fine art shows across the United States.

“Different places, and he has art, people that have come in from Japan, and they have taken a lot of his art different places,” said Sharon.

People even commissioning out contracts for his work like colleges, courthouses and much more.

“Start from the top and go down and it was just like a miracle. You could see each stroke as he made it, and he would sit there for hours, eight ten hours a day just making those little strokes on that paper and it would come out beautiful.”

They have sold over 6,000 painting around the world.

“There is always something to draw, you take the picture and you take it home and draw it,” said Larry.

The travel and art slowing down because of Larry’s health issues, breaking his arm then developing Parkinson’s, dementia and heart problems.

“He did one drawing afterwards,” said Sharon.

“This is all I know to do,” said Larry.

Their future is still unknown but doctors say he will be able to keep drawing and the travel will be a thing of the past. To find out more about his work and where to buy it go to their website here.