Heat safety tips as Abilene temps set to reach triple digits

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The cold and rain have subsided, but rising temperatures bring their own set of concerns. Heat stroke, rash, sunburn, and nausea can all be avoided and dealt with by following some of the same protocol used by Layne Tech Roofing crews when they have to brave the Texas sun.

“Anyone who’s been in the roofing industry and worked in construction for a while knows how dangerous the heat is and so they take it seriously. It only takes one time getting a little sick and you’re like, ‘Oh, don’t want to go down that road again,'” says administrative assistant at Layne Tech roofing Lauren Partin.

Hydration, sunscreen, frequent breaks, and proper attire are all important factors in protecting yourself from heat-related injury.

“Our guys will wear the large-brim hats, and long-sleeve shirts. A lot of times people think they want to wear sleeveless or short sleeve shirts just to stay cool, but the longer sleeves protect from the sun and the radiation,” said Partin.

When planning to hydrate, keep soft drinks and other high sugar beverages out of the equation.

“Hydration is so important and soft drinks and energy drinks are not hydrating, that’s like the worst thing you can do,” says Partin.

Good outdoor habits like these can have a far-reaching effect.

“We just want them to be safe and careful with the heat and mindful of where they are and what’s going on. How it can affect them and their families as well,” says Partin.