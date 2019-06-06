Heavenly half-century: Abilene priest honored for 50 years of service

ABILENE, TX (KTAB) - Monsignor Robert Bush, 75, was honored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church parishioners with a mass in his honor for 50 years of dedication to the priesthood.

Bush was ordained June 5, 1969, in Brownwood and has followed wherever his high calling lead him to go. He spent almost half of that half century at Sacred Heart on South 7th street.

"July 1st it'll be 23 years," said Bush.

Diocese of San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis and other priests from the diocese were all present at tonight's mass, taking part in the procession into the church and consecration ceremony.

Although it is not yet certain if Bush will enter retirement once he finishes his time at his parish next month, he's ready to go wherever he's needed.

"I haven't thought about retiring. Whatever the Bishop wants I'll take another assignment," said Bush.

Rev. Albert Ezeanya will take over at Sacred Heart July 1st.