Hendrick Health to open new service center at the Mall of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Mall of Abilene will soon have a new business within its walls.

Hendrick Health announced on Thursday that it plans to open a new shared services center in the Mall of Abilene, in the former Sears building. Sears shuttered its doors in Abilene in March 2019.

Hendrick said the building will serve as a “centralized accesible hub for patient services.”

The building where Sears once was in the Mall of Abilene (File photo – March 2019)

“This new service center is another way Hendrick is expanding access to our services and extending our mission while reducing inefficiency and fragmentation,” said President and CEO of Hendrick Health Brad Holland. “By relocating existing administrative and retail services currently housed in and around our campuses, we can reallocate valuable space to expand clinical services for patients.”

According to Hendrick, the 158,000-square-foot building will house the following departments:

Billing/Business Services

Medical Records/Release Information and Health Information Management

Hendrick Clinic Access Center, including physician scheduling and insurance verification

Supply Chain

Print Shop

Warehouse/Distribution Center

Human Resources

Professional Education and Development

IT Business Applications

The Hendrick Medical Supply retail store will move from its North 8th location to the north entrance of the new Hendrick Service Center. Hendrick HouseCalls will also move to the new location.

Hendrick said renovations will start this October and will be complete in November 2022.

In October 2020, Hendrick completed its purchases of both the former Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center.