Hendrick Hospice Care continuing work through the pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The pandemic has put a strain on a lot of businesses in the Key City, but one that has been able to keep operations going is Hendrick Hospice Care.

“When March came, it was a drastic difference,” said Hendrick Hospice Care Medical Director Dr. Lauren Templeton. “Your environment is defined on protecting yourself from others and distancing, and that initially for us was scary because that’s not what we stood for.”

It is a business that is based off of therapeutic touch, but the nurses and staff say they weren’t going to let physical distance determine their emotional distance.

“I couldn’t imagine dying alone,” said Hendrick Hospice Care Director Lauren Tucek. “We have to be there for them.”

They found all it takes is looking through a different lens.

“It’s just a matter of transitioning fear into knowledge,” said Dr. Templeton.

The team implemented gestures instead of hugs, and a shoulder to lean on was now an ear to listen.

“Even our chaplains, who may have not been able to enter into a nursing home, telling the families that on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. I will be praying about your mother,” said Dr. Templeton.

Hospice wasn’t just about those in the hospital beds, but also about making sure families still felt at peace during this time.

“Even if you stop a business, you can’t stop a disease,” said Dr.Templeton.

Tucek says nursing is all about caring for people and that wasn’t going to stop because of a pandemic.

Hendrick Hospice Care is still asking for help to keep up the work they do.

Their annual Light Up a Life Campaign is happening now. To donate, head to the Hendrick Hospice Care website.