Hendrick Regional Blood Center experiencing critical blood shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The need for blood in Abilene is higher than ever.

Hendrick Regional Blood Center says it’s experiencing a critical blood shortage and has been for months now.

The team says it is desperately in need of type O negative and O positive blood.

“The demand has risen, and right now our supplies just aren’t meeting it,” said donor recruiter for Hendrick Regional Blood Center Kelsey Caprio.

Caprio says on average one in every seven patients will need a transfusion, with the amount of blood necessary dependent upon the severity of the incident.

“Some statistics say a car wreck, one patient can use up to 100 units,” said Caprio.

One unit is equivalent to about one pint, and when you donate blood, one pint is all they take.

So in that scenario, it would take 100 donations to help just one patient.

“No one ever wants to know that their loved one can’t be properly taken care of, so it’s really that we have to rely on the community to help each other out,” said Caprio.

Caprio says the biggest hurdle is getting people in chairs.

“People are always scared, there’s nothing to be afraid of,” said Caprio.

The process starts out with a needle prick to check iron levels, some paperwork, and then getting hooked up to the machine.

Usually the process takes anywhere from 8 to 15 minutes.

Hendrick Medical Center says you can still donate blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is located at 1701 Pine Street.

It’s open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.