High traffic volume crashes ACU website after NCAA Tourney win over Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Christian University (ACU) Wildcats are making a name for themselves on a national stage in the NCAA Tournament.

In the last week, more are turning their eyes to the court and the Key City, and according to the University’s web team, it’s translating into more clicks for the ‘Cats.

“It truly is madness within marketing divisions,” said Director of Web Strategy at ACU Riley Wills.

“Madness” was the perfect term to describe his Monday Morning.

“We started getting notified about the website through text, messages, we have all these alerts to let us know, ‘Hey, there’s a problem,'” said Wills.

The website crashed, not because of a technical issue, but due to the overload of searches for ACU.

“That’s what you want,” said Wills.

Wills says over the weekend there were 87,000 users on the university’s website, and of those, 82,000 were new.

“A lot of people are clicking on the ‘About ACU,’ learning what is the history of ACU, where do they come from, who is the president?” said Wills.

The university’s admission team is hoping the traffic will translate into more interest and more applications in the fall.

“It’s a platform to tell who we are and attract the right students,” said ACU’s Vice President for Enrollment and Student Life Tamara Long.

She says for most students, choosing a school isn’t just about getting a good education but also the feeling of belonging to something bigger.

“When you think about the number of people that chose to enroll at SEC, Big 10, Big 12, there’s something about your team, there’s something about cheering for somebody,” said Long.

Before Monday morning’s site crash, the ACU web team says they saw about 5,000 users on the site, compared to a normal morning where they might see 70 at the highest.