Historic Downtown Cisco building receives Honor Award for Rehabilitation

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A historic hotel that was transformed into affordable housing in downtown Cisco has received an award for its recent rehabilitation.

The former Laguna Hotel, now Laguna Lofts, received the 2019 Honor Award for Rehabilitation from Preservation Texas, according to a news release.

The 2019 Honor Awards, selected by a jury of preservationists, recognize successful efforts to save irreplaceable and authentic historic places in Texas.

Preservation Texas is a private, nonprofit member-supported organization dedicated to protecting the historic resources of Texas. “We are really excited that the Laguna Hotel has been rehabilitated,” said Jane Ashworth, program coordinator for Preservation Texas. “The developers knew there were things that needed to be changed, and they made those changes in a mindful way, maintaining and retaining the original character of the building.”

There were a total of 17 winners for the 2019 Preservation Texas awards chosen from more than 90 properties across the Lone Star State.

For the Rehabilitation Award, the organization evaluated the property that best met the Secretary of the Interior Standards, which provide a framework for maintaining, repairing, and replacing historic materials, as well as designing new additions or making alterations to historic properties.