Holocaust survivor speaks to Abilene high school students

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Students from Abilene, Cooper, and Wylie High school came together at the Wylie Performing arts center on Monday to hear the words and stories of 92 year old Holocaust survivor Paula Weissman.

Weissman traveling all the way from her home in New York City to share her experiences having been held in various Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

“I feel that I am doing good by telling the people right? what happened…They have to know” Weissman says.

She was born in December 1928. Growing up in the small mountain village of Velkyi Bereznyi between what are now Ukraine and Slovakia. She was just 15 years-old when the Nazi soldiers came to her town. Weissman says she remembers her mother preparing eggs when entered her home.

“Next thing you know two men came with SS gear and they had rifles. And they said lets go. You cannot take anything with you.” Says Weissman

Weissman her parents, brother, and the rest of her neighborhood were rounded up and made to stay the night in a building. After a night of captivity and confusion they were loaded onto trains and taken to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

“We were separated by the men go this way and the women go that way” Weissman said.

“And what was it your father said to you?” Asked Wiessman’s friend and co-presenter Kelvin Dilks

“He said to take care of your mother” Responded Weissman.

Despite her best efforts to remain with them. This was the last time She would see her mother, father or brother.

Now on her own Weissman faced disease and near starvation at Auschwitz. Eventually she volunteered to be taken to a working camp in Hamburg. It was there that she witnessed the U.S. bombing campaign known as ‘Project Gomorra’.

The city was bombed three times a day in attempts to weaken Nazi control of the area. Weissman says she could see the explosions from the camp.

“The Germans would take shelter every time the bombs came but we were not allowed to…Even though they fell very close I wasn’t afraid. I had a funny feeling that God sent them there to liberate the country and end the war.” Says Weissman.

As the Allies advanced, Weissman and her fellow captives were moved from camp to camp until she landed at Bergen Belsen, another infamous concentration camp. During this time Weissman witnessed things so atrocious that her mind still blocks them out. This according to Dilks who did extra research on the camps she was held at during this time.

“So Paula got to Bergen Belsen about the time that Anne Frank died there. Paula was only 6 months older than Anne Frank.” Said Dilks.

The Germans continued to lose ground and resources. As the effort became more desperate. they began to pile bodies around the camp. Weissman says they often looked to still be alive, with their arms out and eyes open as she passed by.

“I saw one woman that i knew from my town. I went over and I said hello. She don’t answer and I realized then that she is dead.” Weissman said.

By the time English forces came to liberate the camp. Weissman was so malnourished and sickly that the troops had a difficult time distinguishing her from the dead bodies.

She was nursed back to health Camp Landsberg. A rehabilitation camp for teens and others who were affected by captivity during the war. After this she was given an opportunity to relocate. She chose to go to America to find her fathers brother.

Though she did not end up living with family in America. She built a new life for herself in New York City. Marrying a man and opening a Jazz club called Sugar hill. There she met and served many of the days celebrities such as Billie Holiday and Chet Baker.

Now she and Dilks travel all over. Sharing her story in hopes that others will come to a better understanding of the realities of the Holocaust. Weissman says she holds no animosity toward anyone. Not even the German soldiers.

“By hate you don’t accomplish nothing” Says Weissman.

But one thing she cannot understand are Holocaust deniers. And those that continue to espouse the rhetoric of the Nazis.

“People suffered so much and so many people died. How can you say that it didn’t happen?…I would like to sit down and talk with them and maybe they would understand.” Says Weissman.

Which is why she says she cherishes opportunities like she has now. Speaking to thousands of young minds and sharing with them her message of endurance, hope, and forgiveness.

“I’m gonna take this with me as long as I live. I’m gonna remember this day…The main thing is just to give them a message. Not to feel any what you call animosity. Just to say thank you God that the world is coming to a better place that the people are more understanding.” Says Weissman.