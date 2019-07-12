Homecoming: Taylor County Commissioners’ Court returns to historic courthouse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The old Taylor County Courthouse is only a two minute walk from the new courthouse. That makes the move the Commissioners’ Court will be making in a matter of weeks a little easier.

County Judge Downing Bolls said, “You’re moving as quickly as you can to move one out, move the other one in, and move us to our new location in the old courthouse, which is the old location for this court way back in 1915.”

That homecoming is made a bit simpler because the old courthouse hasn’t simply been left abandoned.

“We’ve had some state offices working out of that courthouse”, said Bolls. “Our constables are still there. We have justices of the peace that operate out of the basement of that building.”

The move isn’t just for a change of scenery. The Child Protective Services court will be taking up more space on the second floor of the courthouse, which should allow for a more streamlined process in the increasingly overloaded court.

“That court can start to do the things it’s supposed to be doing: child custody; they’ll be doing cases of divorce, that sort of thing”, explained Bolls. “All those things that they’ve had to put off and can’t do because of the CPS overload they’ve gotten.”

Following the move, Judge Bolls is hopeful that a state grant will help fund a historic renovation, bringing the courthouse in line with its original appearance when it first opened for business.

“All those original offices that were there will move back into that building. It’ll be just the way it was back in 1915, except that we won’t be wearing 1915 clothing or anything like that”, joked Bolls.

The moving process is a few weeks away, and the construction work should fall into place in the next couple years. From there, the next stop is the early twentieth century.