(KTAB/KRBC) – Did you know you can keep ants out of your yard with just a few kitchen ingredients?

KTAB and KRBC news went on a hunt for some popular at-home remedies, and everyone we asked had the same answer in mind – molasses and orange oil!

That’s right, just mix up the following recipe and dump it directly on any anthills that pop up to get them to go away almost immediately:

1 ounce blackstrap molasses

1 ounce orange oil

1 gallon water

There are more than 250 species of ants in Texas, according to the Parks and Wildlife Department.