Howard Payne University set to help rural school's music programs in the fall Video

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KRBC) - Music is taught to all ages but districts around the lone star state are receiving more opportunities than others.

"When you are out there by yourself trying to produce a good product with your students and give them the best education you can, they don't have the same opportunities that the bigger schools, or they have multiple directors, its just you and I could see a need for a director to call in and say I need some help in this area," said Frank Nelson, Director of Bands & Assistant Professor of Music, Howard Payne University (HPU).

HPU's music department is starting in the fall to help rural school districts across Texas with less than 1000 students better their music program.

"The need is out there," said Nelson.

They will provide them with resources, research, workshops and online videos.

"I can guide the instruction that I give to these future music educators, so they will be equipped to teach on many different instruments, at many different levels," said Stephen Goacher, Professor of Music, HPU.

The department making sure schools do not miss a beat.

"To give them a broad education so that they can teach everything in the band program and teach it very well because they are the only resource that is going to be in that school," said Goacher.

"This project is a long term project and in essence it is our new identity if you will as a music program," said Richard Fiese, Dean, School of Music and Fine Arts, HPU.

They say people are already reaching out to them about the program and how excited they are.

