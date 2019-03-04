Hundreds attend unaccompanied veteran's funeral in Central Texas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT/KYLE) - Hundreds gathered at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday to say farewell to unaccompanied veteran Hugh Bryan.

Bryan served in the U.S. Army for six years.

The Texas General Land Office says before the ceremony, Bryan was not expected to have anyone at his service because none of his family could be reached.

Bryan's long-time friend Chris Anderson says after finding the veteran's documents, he contacted the office to put the ceremony together. Anderson added that Bryan would be proud of the turnout.

"Brother Hugh, his memory, he is so honored that America came out today for him and his story needed to be told. He was a great man," Anderson says.

The Unaccompanied Veterans Program began in 2015 to ensure veterans had a proper burial. Prior to this, their remains went up to a county judge, resulting in cremation or to be placed in storage.