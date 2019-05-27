Hundreds participate in 'Murph Challenge' on Memorial Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Dozens in Abilene ditched the flip-flops for running shoes and dedicated a little of pain and sweat this memorial day for a man who gave everything he had to his country.



"Lieutenant Michael Murphy was in the military and he gave his life for his platoon and so it's only right to do the Murph Challenge on a day where we're focusing on remembering those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said The Performance Lab's Leo Simonetti



The workout consists of two one mile runs, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 squats.

The event has become a bit of a tradition here in Abilene, bringing people of all ages to push it to the limit.



"We work out all year long and for us to come up here and do this with our family and do it together, it's just fun," said participant Jay Louder.



"It's not about doing the hardest version," said The Performance Lab's Joshua Jones. "We try to make it to where we just want you to come out and participate and sweat and think about the spirit of why you get to have your freedom, why do you get to come out here and do this.'



"We have you know the 20-year-olds working alongside the 35 and the 50 and the 60-year-olds," said Simonetti. "We have military working alongside physical therapists, it's people of all different backgrounds."



Even through all the running, push-ups, pull-ups and squats, it's a workout that means so much more than burning a few calories.



"When you're on your second mile or when you get two hundred push-ups left and your thinking about man I want to quit, you kind of go back and think about the people who served and who died for you and that kind of helps you push through and say ok this is not about me today," said Jones.



Organizers say they hope to expand the challenge in the coming years opening it up as a way for all gyms to come together and celebrate Memorial Day.

