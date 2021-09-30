Hunger Action Month: Hunters and processors cooperate with Good Samaritan Ministries food bank to provide quality meat

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Here in the Big Country we know our hunters like to hunt, and with some of the limited access to groceries in stores being set back due to the current pandemic, one Brownwood ministry has partnered with the Food Bank of West Central Texas and Hunters for the Hungry. Where they provide fresh protein and produce for those in need.

Lessa Stephens of Good Samaritan Ministries Food Bank was looking for ways to fight hunger in the Big Country.

“What’s happening with all this venison? Is there a way we can incorporate that into our fight against hunger,” said Stephens.

After being approached by some hunters who wanted to donate their extra game, Stephens realized she could use the food to help those in need.

“Anyone that’s bought groceries lately knows that the price of meat has gone up more than 30% in the last year,” said Stephens.

So, with the help of local hunters, the Deer Project was born.

“You usually have 4 tags, feed your family first and then hunters like to hunt so go hunting. And with those extra tags you can donate that venison to Good Samaritan Ministries,” said Stephens.

And for the past 14 years, the Deer Project works with local processers to distribute over 2lbs of ground meat a month.

“When we are able to give out a quality lean protein like venison, we feel that we are really helping families meet that need in their monthly food basket,” said Stephens.

The Deer Project averages about 13 to 14lbs of venison per year, as they continue to play their role in the fight against hunger.

“And when we have someone come back in and say thank you, you made a difference in my life, you help me be where I am today, that’s the best payback we can ask for,” said Stephens.

Official Texas hunting deer season dates begin on November 7th through January 3rd, for north Texas November 7th through January 17th for south Texas.

For more information on how you can participate in the Deer Project, click here.