Ice related crash kills 1 in Taylor County

ABILENE,Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning in Taylor County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the vehicle was heading north on US HWY 277.

Investigators believe that the icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle went into the southbound lane and crashed into a delivery truck.

No other information has been released at this moment.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.