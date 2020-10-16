Is trick-or-treating a go? Some Abilene residents decide to opt out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With all the tricks 2020 has had up its sleeve, people in the Key City might be hoping for some treats this Halloween.

The flood of costumed ghouls and ghosts usually find residents on Sayles Boulevard in Abilene filling their containers with candy.

“A lot of our friends and they say, ‘Yeah, well we have 10 or 12 people come by, but it’s nothing like Sayles,'” said Abilene resident John Blake.

Blake and his wife have lived on Sayles for more than a decade, but they say they’ll never forget their first Halloween on one of the most popular streets in Abilene.

“We asked somebody, ‘Do you have Halloween here?’ and they said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Well how many people usually come?” and they said, ‘Well, usually about a thousand,” said Blake.

Each trick-or-treater was in their own spooky silhouette, but sure enough, all 1,000 showed up at the Blakes’ door.

“We were both just tearing up, opening up cases and handing out drinks and we’re just completely exhausted,” said Blake.

This year, though, Blake isn’t expecting any trick-or-treaters because he won’t be handing out any candy.

“We just thought it was too dangerous because of the COVID illness. A lot of our friends in their 60s,70s, and 80s, and we just thought it was too dangerous for the children to come out and have exposure with that many people,” said Blake.

Blake is one of many on the street who have decided to do the same.

This doesn’t mean Halloween is necessarily “canceled,” but the city is encouraging people to come up with safer alternatives during the pandemic.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is suggesting families do a scavenger hunt or leave goodie bags by the door.

Of course, those staying inside will be looking back on the memories while they wait for the next spooky season.