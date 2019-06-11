Jupiter's moons will be visible with binoculars Monday night

(CNN) - Jupiter is so close to Earth right now you can see its moons with nothing but binoculars.

For sky watchers, Monday night is the night!

NASA said this happens about once a year, an event called the "opposition."

That's when Jupiter, Earth and the sun are arranged in a straight line with Earth in the middle.

When that happens, you can use a telescope or binoculars to spot Jupiter's four largest moons.

You might even see some banded clouds that surround the planet.

This month, NASA said Jupiter will be at its "biggest and brightest" and will be visible in the sky all night.