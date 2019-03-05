KTAB anchor Brittany Pelletz leaving station, heading to Florida

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - KTAB anchor Brittany Pelletz is leaving the station to be closer to her family.

After 5 years at the helm of KTAB’s evening broadcasts, Brittany is moving to her native Florida.

"It's a job and responsibility that I’ve loved and will always cherish," Pelletz says. "I’ll miss so much about Abilene and the Big Country, a place I’ve called home for the last five years, and a total of eight. I want you to know how grateful I am for all of the support and encouragement you’ve given me during my time at as a journalist in Abilene. Seeking truth, keeping you informed, and sharing inspiring stories about people in our community has been a dream come true."

Brittany started her journalism career 10 years ago at KRBC and quickly climbed her way to become the station’s 5 p.m. anchor. She then became an anchor/reporter in Kentucky, but came back to Abilene where she married Justin and eventually had two children, daughter Dylan and son Brody.

“Brittany has been an integral part of KTAB News for many years. She’s been a guiding force for what we do and her shoes are big ones to fill,” said News Director Travis Ruiz. “We will certainly miss Brittany and her passion, but we know this move will be great for her and her family.”

Brittany’s last day is March 15.

A search is now underway for a new evening co-anchor of KTAB News.