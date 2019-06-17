KTAB, KRBC help Abilene veteran for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring 2019 Video

KTAB and KRBC are helping an Abilene veteran restore his home as part of the Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring 2019.

Members of the KTAB and KRBC news, production, sales, and creative services teams have all dedicated parts of their day to making Charles Marsh's life a little brighter.

They've been helping the Dyess We Care Team prep and paint his house. And this afternoon, his yard is getting a makeover.

The DWCT is a volunteer organization that is made up of active duty air force, civilians, retire military members, and their families who are interested in helping the disabled, elderly, and others in need of minor home repairs.

They are three or four houses behind because of weather, so that's why KTAB and KRBC decided to help.

Each year, Nexstar Media Group news stations across America each pick a project in their community to give back in honor the foundation of Nexstar.

Previously, KTAB and KRBC has helped the Taylor-Jones Humane Society. And we're looking forward to doing more great work next June.