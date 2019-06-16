Kyle McAlister wins re-election for Abilene City Council

Councilman Kyle McAlister

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene City Councilman Kyle McAlister has been re-elected.

McAlister won with 2,922 votes against Abilene attorney Cory Clements who received 2,838 votes.

This will be McAlister's third term on the Abilene City Council.

The end of McAlister's second term was clouded by a scandal when LULAC uncovered social media posts by McAlister that they deemed racist.

A censure failed at City Council, with McAlister himself voting for it. He apologized for his posts, saying he was not a racist. He vowed not to step down and ended up filing to run again, effectively leaving the decision of his future to the voters.

Saturday's election was a long one, going to a runoff after neither gained more than 50 percent of the votes in the May general election.

Community advocate Cynthia Alvidrez was the third candidate. McAlister secured 59 percent, Clements 41 percent and Alvidrez 12 percent.

Fundraising in this race exceeded $35,000. Clements led the way with $21,000 raised and McAlister raised nearly $17,000.