Lake Fort Phantom residents asking Abilene officials to close boat ramps

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some of the people who live along the banks of Lake Fort Phantom are asking Abilene city officials to close the public boat ramps until the water level goes down.

Video from Yaw road off of East Lake Road shows that the water is lapping on on the property of some homes.

Waves from the boat traffic sends the water higher, and very close to getting in their homes.

They say they have been asking the City Lake Patrol Officers to close the public boat ramps to protect their homes, but have not yet gotten any response from city leaders.

“All they have to do is ribbon them off when the lake come up becasue when these boats come through here it’s so close that the wake spills in our house and we have to clean it up,” resident Mike Mitchell says. “I mean how would they like it if I went up and threw water in their house?”

According to some lake residents, when the water is flowing at a foot and a half over the spillway, this happens.

Today it’s flowing at about 2 feet over the spillway.

We have reached out to the City of Abilene, but have not yet received a response.

