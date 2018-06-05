Landing gear failure causes scare at Abilene airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An emergency landing situation unfolded at the Abilene Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon after a small plane experienced failure in its landing gear.

The situation began sometime after 4:30 p.m. when the plane could not properly use its landing gear while trying to land, according to a City of Abilene Spokesperson.

After circling the airport multiple times, the plane was able to properly put down its landing gear and land safely on the runway.

Fire crews were notified and ready to respond at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported from the scene.