Lawmakers Cruz and Arrington talk Dyess, B-21 Raider, and Afghanistan

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator Ted Cruz paid a visit to the Key City to meet with Abilene’s Military Affairs Committee. Though topics ranged across the usual talking points, the main focus of the day was on Dyess Air Force Base.

“I am a champion for Dyess, and let me say the community in Abilene does such a tremendous job of supporting the Airmen at Dyess,” says Cruz.

Cruz went on to discuss what base affairs should look like leading up to the anticipated arrival of the B-21 Bomber, which is still years away.

“And so what I’m focused on is making sure we see a continuity of mission at Dyess as we make that transition,” Cruz said.

That continuity hinges on the B-1 Lancer, the base’s premier bomber since 1985.

“What I’m doing today is working on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and my colleagues to make sure that those B-1s that are still in circulation have expanded carry, have hypersonic weapons, and are the most lethal they can be so that they can be as relevant as they can be as the tip of the spear,” says U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington.

“My focus when it comes to Dyess is that we ensure that the B-1 is fully invested and fully manned, unless and until the B-21 takes over,” Cruz stated.

Keeping with military matters, both legislators also touched on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

“It’s not that any of us want a single American to stay any longer than they have to, it’s just that for almost a year and a half we haven’t lost a single troop in Afghanistan,” Arrington says.

“20 Years was long enough, that we shouldn’t be engaged in a forever war, but the fact that we should come home doesn’t mean you do so in an incompetent way that leaves havoc and disaster behind you,” said Cruz.

Though there are no certainties on the outcome of Afghanistan, both men are optimistic about the future of Dyess.

“I feel really good about the timetable and the transition, and I’m excited as everyone else to have the B-21 Raider flying over the Big Country,” said Arrington.