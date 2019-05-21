Lee Elementary students sell bracelets to benefit Cancer Services Network

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Never underestimate the power of children, especially the ones at Lee Elementary.

Several students at Lee Elementary have donated more than $900 to the Cancer Services Network Monday.

The students made this money by selling keychains that they made themselves and sold during the spring carnival.

This project was a part of learning about economics and how to be selfless.

"When we start this whole PBL, what we start with is not just the economic pool, but we start off with we're doing this to help someone else in need," says Lee Elementary teacher Molly Harless.

This is the third year that Lee Elementary has done this project, but they made more money this year than any year in the past.