ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home in Albany caught fire after it was struck by lightning Monday afternoon.

Fire fighters were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of S 1st Street around 1:00 p.m.

Once on scene, they found a small fire and quickly got it contained.

Everyone was able to escape the residence without injury.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

