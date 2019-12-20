List: Big Country Christmas events

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Christmas is coming quickly, and there’s no shortage of fun, family events happening in the Big Country.

Winter Lightfest

Make plans to attend Winter Lightfest this holiday season! Presented by Christmas Decor by Lone Star Electric and sponsored by the Dian Graves Owen Foundation, Winter Lightfest boasts a 3/4 mile walking trail of more than 300,000 dazzling lights! The 20 night event benefits United Way of Abilene’s investments in local non-profit programs.



Tickets on sale now at winterlightfest.com! Save time at the gate by purchasing your ticket online. Your online ticket purchase may be used one time any night Winter Lightfest is open. Tickets may be purchased at the gate with cash or card.



Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the park closes at 10:00 p.m. Last admission is granted at 9:00 p.m.



Adults: $10

Youth: $5

Children under 2: Free with Ticketed Adult

Group Pricing: 20% off when purchased online, in advance for groups of 20+



Individuals who need assistance walking the ¾ mile light trail may receive assistance from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on December 8 and 15. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are limited to 30 individuals. For everyone’s safety, we will provide one of our own trained staff who is familiar with the trail to drive individuals on golf carts.



Grab a bite to eat and catch live entertainment in the H-E-B Christmas Village. Don’t forget your camera to capture family memories throughout the park!



For more information and FAQs, visit winterlightfest.com.

Last admission granted at 9:00 p.m.

Kiwanis Christmas at Safety City

Are you looking for some FREE Christmas family fun? Don’t miss Kiwanis Christmas at Safety City, December 13-14 and 20-21 at the Melvin Martin Center for Safety. Safety City will be decorated with tons of lights, and open to the public, plus Santa will be there every night, too! Kiwanis is all about serving and helping kids, so this amazing event is simply a gift to the families of Abilene and surrounding areas. It is 100% free so come out and enjoy the lights, cookies, and hot cocoa.

Christmas Lane at Abilene State Supported Living Center

Come see more than 100 outdoor displays, visit with Santa and enjoy food at the concession stand.

This free event is from 6-10 p.m. until Dec. 23, and is located at 2501 Maple Street in Abilene.

Abilene Zoo Christmas Celebration

It’s time for a Christmas Celebration at the Abilene Zoo December 20-23 from 4-8 p.m.



Schedule of Events:



Friday, December 20th:

Pictures with Santa and his sleigh

Ice Skating

Polar Bear Express Train Ride with Live Nativity

Christmas Tail (Abilene Public Library Story time every 30 min)

S’mores Station, Hot Cocoa Bar, Hot Toddies

Christmas Carousel Rides

Snow every half hour in the Plaza (North Pole)

Tunnel of lights

How the Reptiles Stole Christmas – Animal Encounters

Mrs. Claus Bakery with Kid Crafts

Vintage Christmas Truck Photo Spots courtesy of Lawrence Hall

6:00pm Tree lighting and Christmas Caroling

7:00pm Christmas Carolers



Saturday, December 21st:

Pictures with Santa and his sleigh

Ice Skating

Lion’s Club Chili Cook off in wetlands gazebo

Polar Bear Express Train Ride with Live Nativity

Christmas Tail (Abilene Public Library Story time every 30 min)

S’mores Station, Hot Cocoa Bar, Hot Toddies

Christmas Carousel Rides

Snow every half hour in the Plaza (North Pole)

Tunnel of lights

How the Reptiles Stole Christmas – Reptile House

Mrs. Claus Bakery with Kid Crafts like Reindeer food and Cookies for Santa

Vintage Christmas Truck Photo Spots courtesy of Lawrence Hall

6:00pm Tree lighting and Christmas Caroling

6:00pm Lion’s Club Chili Cook off

7:00pm Christmas Carolers



Sunday, December 22nd:

Pictures with Santa, his sleigh, and his REAL reindeer – Dasher and Prancer!

Polar Bear Express Train Ride with Live Nativity

Christmas Tail (Abilene Library Story time every 30 min)

S’mores Station, Hot Cocoa Bar, Hot Toddies

Christmas Carousel Rides

Snow every half hour in the Plaza (North Pole)

Tunnel of lights

How the Reptiles Stole Christmas – Animal Encounters

Mrs. Claus Bakery with Kid Crafts

Vintage Christmas Truck Photo Spots courtesy of Lawrence Hall

6:00pm Tree lighting and Christmas Caroling

7:00pm Christmas Carolers



Monday, December 23rd:

Pictures with Santa, his sleigh, and his REAL reindeer – Dasher and Prancer!

6-8 LIVE ICE SCULPTURE SHOW!

Polar Bear Express Train Ride with Live Nativity

Christmas Tail (Abilene Public Library Story time every 30 min)

S’mores Station, Hot Cocoa Bar, Hot Toddies

Christmas Carousel Rides

Snow every half hour in the Plaza (North Pole)

Tunnel of lights

How the Reptiles Stole Christmas – Animal Encounters

Mrs. Claus Bakery with Kid Crafts

Vintage Christmas Truck Photo Spots courtesy of Lawrence Hall

6:00pm Tree lighting and Christmas Caroling

7:00pm Christmas Carolers



Bring the whole family to enjoy the most magical time of the year at the Abilene Zoo!

Christmas at the Farm: Denton Valley Farms

Don’t miss out on the fun out here at Christmas at The Farm!

We are open more days this week and next to give you more opportunities to come out!

Friday December 20th

Open 5-10pm

Saturday December 21st

Open 5-11pm

Sunday December 22nd

Open 5-10pm

Monday December 23rd

Open 5-10pm

December 24th-26th CLOSED

Friday, December 27th-Tuesday December 31st

Open 5-10pm

No admission to get into the farm.

Lots of free photo ops, free movies, and animals to pet!

Hay Rides through our one of a kind Christmas Light Display are only $6 for Adults, $5 for kids, children 2 and under are free!

Located just 15 minutes southeast of Abilene.

Check our website for full list of activities, food trucks, Santa’s entrance info, etc.

Traditional Christmas Cookie Decorating Class

Get in the holiday spirit SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21ST 2PM-5PM by decorating Christmas cookies this holiday season!



We will be decorating six Christmas-themed cookies:

– Santa Claus

– Christmas Ornament

– Candy Cane with Ribbon

– Christmas Sweater

– Front Door with Christmas Wreath

– Christmas Gift



You must purchase a ticket via my website SweetJuneCookies.com to attend. Tickets cost $50 each and must be paid upon booking. No refunds, but you can gift your seat to a friend or contact me for an alternate class date! Seats are limited. Beginners welcome!



I will post pics of sample cookies as soon as I get them knocked out! Follow my Facebook page Sweet June Cookies to see them!

Farm Family Christmas at Painting with a Twist

A new family-friendly event is happening Saturday, Dec. 21 at Painting with a Twist.

Bring the family and choose your picture to paint.

The event is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Painting with a Twist, 1290 S Willis St., Ste 70 in Abilene.