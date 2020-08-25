Gov. Abbott provides update on response to Hurricane Laura approaching Texas Gulf coast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott provided an update Tuesday afternoon about the state’s preparations for Hurricane Laura, which is gaining strength in the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

His comments happened after a briefing he received at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin. Chief Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management also discussed the state’s response to the approaching storm.

The City of Austin, Travis County, Hays County and Williamson County announced Tuesday afternoon that they are activating their shelter plan to potentially receive evacuees because of the storm.