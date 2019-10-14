Local artist makes a comeback after hiding his work for 30 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Robert Nohl puts pencil to paper or his brush to canvas, what comes out may look a little different then you’re used to.

“You don’t see smiling people in my stuff you never have,” said artist Robert Nohl.

Nohl calls himself a dark artist, and while his paintings reflect that, that doesn’t mean he’s a dark person.

“For me doing this and expressing this keeps me in a positive, now some people make think it’s the opposite but for me, this relaxes me and helps me reflect upon things,” said Nohl.

While people are flocking through his exhibit today that wasn’t always the case, like back in 1989, when Nohl had an art show at the Taylor County Courthouse.

“They saw things that weren’t there but they just assumed because it was darker, that it was something evil,” said Nohl. “It made me want to become less of wanting to even try to attempt to show my artwork in Abilene.”

Nohl has since hidden most of his artwork away, that was until now. Saturday, hosting an art exhibit almost 30 years after his courthouse showing.

“For me, it’s just continuing to draw continuing to paint, for me is just about expressing myself,” said Nohl.

Nohl adding that he hopes to remind people that all art has emotion and a place.

“I think when we deal with the darker stuff in our lives we express it in a way so that we can get a better grip of it and understanding of it and also accept the fact that we all have that,” said Nohl.

Nohl says his art work has helped him work through some of the harder times in his life after loosing his wife.

He says he hopes to continue spreading his art through the Abilene community,