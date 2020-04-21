Local company helping keep Abilene beautiful, mowing lawns for free

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The mowers and blowers were turned on early Monday morning as Jose Valenzuela and his crew got to work.

“[We’re] keeping Abilene beautiful,” said owner of Unique Solutions, Jose Valenzuela.

While it may seem like just part of the daily grind, this week’s service comes with a few changes.

“No charge, no obligations,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is offering his team’s services for free, giving back to the Key City during the pandemic.

“We understand that during this time that’s probably the first thing they cut their costs on,” said Valenzuela. “We just don’t want Abilene to get out of hand to where it could take a while to get back into shape.”

The “for free” motto also means that the company won’t be bringing in any money, but Valenzuela says that’s something he’s willing to sacrifice to help out the community.

“With the blessings that God’s given this company. He’s given us plenty of projects, plenty of jobs to kind of go through this crisis that we are going through, it’s always part of loving and giving back and that’s where we can try to give back,” said Valenzuela.

It’s not just businesses that the team is lending a helping hand to, they’re also working in some residential areas.

“The one’s that have been laid off through this, or the elderly or single parents that are struggling through this process, just to let them know that we are trying to help out in anyway that we can with this,” said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says his team will continue this free service for the foreseeable future.