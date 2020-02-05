Local NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  201
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene offices City of Abilene Offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Local NFL contest winner comes home from once-in-a-lifetime Super Bowl experience

Main News

DaJuan Dukes, Jr. received a personalized Cleveland Browns jersey, turf shoes and an autographed football

by: Stan Boney

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed him on the field during Super Bowl Sunday, a Boardman third-grader who won an NFL contest and was flown to Miami for the experience of a lifetime.

DaJuan Dukes, Jr. is a 9-year-old student at West Boulevard Elementary who plays both tackle and flag football.

His mother, Jaclyn Chrissman, entered him to be part of the NFL’s Next Generation program, which led him and a special group of kids from around the nation to the Super Bowl.

Dukes also got to be part of the program’s commercial, which aired before the game.

“Then when we went to the Super Bowl, we had to get lined up in our positions and we had to run up on the field and like hype the crowd up,” he said.

Chrissman was so proud to see her son run onto the field before the game.

“Oh my gosh, I cried. It was amazing,” she said.

Of course, tons of pictures were taken, one of Dukes standing with Maxwell “Bunchie” Young of California, the star of the commercial and now a celebrity in his own right.

“He was there throughout the whole process with the other 32 kids so that was really cool,” Chrissman said.

Another picture showed Dukes posing with the other contest winners, each in a jersey representing an NFL team. Dukes was given a Cleveland Browns jersey with his name on the back and Odell Beckham, Jr.’s number.

Dukes also received turf shoes and an autographed football.

The entire process began in November with a message from a friend. Chrissman submitted videos of Dukes playing football to the NFL. He’s a wide receiver with good hands and good speed.

“He sent me just very brief information like, ‘Hey, I’ve seen DaJuan playing, you should submit him in this contest,'” Chrissman said.

Dukes found out he was selected for the program in the most special way.

“My mom told me that Jarvis Landry sent me a video that I was going to the Super Bowl,” Dukes said.

“You know, they have over 18,000 candidates. That enough was just unbelievable,” Chrissman said.

Along with Dukes, Chrissman, her fiance and Dukes’ sister were flown out by the NFL for a four-night stay in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss