Long John Silver's, A&W Restaurant closed temporarily in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A fast-food chain location in Abilene has closed its doors.
Long John Silver's and A&W Restaurant on Buffalo Gap near Market Street has removed the lettering from its storefront signage and locked the doors.
According to their website, the location is temporarily closed due to fire.
BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to their corporate office for more information, but has not currently received a response.
