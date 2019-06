ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A long-time Abilene priest has been assigned to parochial vicar in Odessa.

The Diocese of San Angelo says Monsignor Robert Bush has been assigned to the role in reduced active ministry at St. Joseph and St. Anthony Parishes in Odessa starting July 1.

Msgr. Bush recently celebrated 50 years of priestly service.

He was honored at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abilene earlier in June.