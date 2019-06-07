Lubbock police respond to shooting; one woman dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A woman has died after a shooting in Lubbock.

Police say they received a report of a gun fired inside a home in the 1600 block of 58th Street at 11:35 Friday morning.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside with life-threatening injuries who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and additional officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding her death and are currently speaking with everyone involved.