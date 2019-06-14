Lubbock police searching for suspects after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock Police officers responded to a shooting at the District West Apartments.

Police say the victim drove to the McDonald’s on 19th street and Iola Avenue.

The victim sustained moderate, non-life threatening injuries, according to the police desk.

An EverythingLubbock.com crew at the scene reported bullet holes in a car door parked in the McDonald’s parking lot.

Police were still searching for suspects as of Friday morning. LPD provided the following update: