Male breast cancer survivor thanks Abilene nurse navigators who guided him through recovery

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If it’s nice outside, most likely you’ll find Greg Williams in his garden. Like most gardeners, he gives a lot of his produce away.

His latest load of vegetables went to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.

“People are nice to you, you be nice to them,” said Williams.

Williams doesn’t like to talk about it, but on this day he’s speaking up about being a breast cancer survivor.

“When I first found out I had breast cancer, being a man, I was sort of ashamed because, to me, that’s a woman’s disease,” said Williams.

Williams was first diagnosed May.

“It felt like someone was stabbing me with an ice pick. I thought I was having a heart attack,” said Williams. “Just the good Lord saying, ‘Hey, you got a problem, you better get something done,’ that’s the only excuse we could figure out.”

His battle wasn’t long, but the help along the way was something he says he’ll never forget.

Every step of the way, a Hendrick Nurse Navigator was with him.

“My job is to help them understand the process, and if there’s any barriers of care while they’re going through treatment, I break down those barriers,” said Hendrick Nurse Navigator Andrea Martin.

One of the biggest barriers for Williams was the diagnosis as a male.

“She talked with me, she educated me. I understand now that I have nothing to hang my head about,” said Williams.

He says the navigators eased his mind and today he sits on his tractor with a lot to be thankful for.

Hendrick Medical Center says while breast cancer is more common in women, it can happen in men, too, and will come with a lot of the same symptoms.