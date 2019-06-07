Man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of Hamlin woman
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man indicted for the August 2018 murder of a Hamlin woman has been sentenced to life without parole.
Mitchel Glen Butler received the life sentence Friday morning in a Jones County courtroom.
Butler was indicted in October on a capital murder charge for the death of 66-year-old Alice Brigham.
Jones County deputies found Brigham with severe injuries on August 3, 2018.
She was taken to Hamlin Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
