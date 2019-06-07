Main News

Man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of Hamlin woman

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A man indicted for the August 2018 murder of a Hamlin woman has been sentenced to life without parole.

Mitchel Glen Butler received the life sentence Friday morning in a Jones County courtroom.

Butler was indicted in October on a capital murder charge for the death of 66-year-old Alice Brigham.

Jones County deputies found Brigham with severe injuries on August 3, 2018.

She was taken to Hamlin Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

 

 

