Man indicted for killing Midland officer he says he thought was intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - The man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police officer Nathan Heidelberg has been indicted by a grand jury.

Documents indicate David Charles Wilson has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

He is accused of shooting Heidelberg during an alarm call back in March. An affidavit claims that the man believed someone was breaking into his home.

Heidelberg was later pronounced dead.