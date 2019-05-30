Main News

Man indicted for killing Midland officer he says he thought was intruder

Posted: May 29, 2019 08:06 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 08:06 PM CDT

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - The man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police officer Nathan Heidelberg has been indicted by a grand jury.

Documents indicate David Charles Wilson has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.

He is accused of shooting Heidelberg during an alarm call back in March. An affidavit claims that the man believed someone was breaking into his home.

Heidelberg was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected