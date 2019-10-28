McMurry University social club raises money for breast cancer awareness

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A social group at McMurry University is doing its part to raise money for breast cancer awareness, hosting a 5k at Red Bud Park Sunday afternoon.

While some may have passed by thinking it was just a bunch of students hanging out on the weekend, a closer look reveals pink shirts, pink hats, and even pink shoes that hit the pavement for a good cause.

“It’s the spread of it, that people do care, and care about trying to find a cure for this and caring for the families,” said Makona Social Club member at McMurry University Blair Stewart.

Students and community members wrote on a poster board who they running for whether it was a mom, an aunt or just in support of a friend.

“I have various family members that have been affected personally by breast cancer,” said Stewart. “I can understand what they kind of go through, just the unknowing of what’s going to happen.”

No matter the reason for participating, event organizers said it was all about getting the community together to make an impact on the Key City.

“This is where we’re at, we’re here for four years of our lives and I think it’s best to do what we can to help our community grow as we’re growing as well,” said Makona Social Club President Jorge Ambacher.

Even though it was just a few dozen in the park, members say that won’t stop them from making a difference.

“It doesn’t really matter how many people you have or if you think your voice doesn’t carry, it does and every little bit counts,” said Stewart.

The group is also selling t-shirts throughout the next week, that along with the money raised for the walk will go to the national organization, Breast Cancer Alliance.