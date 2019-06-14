Mental Health America of Abilene Art Gala and Fundraiser set for next Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2nd Annual Mental Health America of Abilene Art Gala and Fundraiser will take place next Friday, June 21.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and will feature live jazz, sangria, raffles, hors d’oeuvres, a selfie booth, an exhibit of over 80 pieces of art for sale, and an artist talk by guest speaker T.M.Gand, who will present “Art Saved My Life.”

Tickets are $50 each, and includes a large glass of The Mill’s famous sangria, and proceeds will help Mental Health America of Abilene continue peer support recovery services, strengthen infrastructure for growth, increase awareness of MHAA, and decrease mental health stigma.

The event will be held in the warehouse at The Mill, located at 239 Locust Street in Abilene.

For tickets, click here.