Merkel man wanted for physically assaulting 3-year-old girl turns self in

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man wanted in Merkel for allegedly pointing a gun at two women and physically assaulting a 3-year-old girl has turned himself in.

According to Merkel Police, 43-year-old David Dutka self-surrendered Monday around 4 p.m.

Police say Dutka was taken to the law enforcement center, where he cooperated fully with authorities.

Dutka was wanted after a Friday incident in which he allegedly displayed a handgun to two females at the YesWay convenience store in the 9800 block of South Access Road, and physically assaulted a 3-year-old girl in the process, according to police.

No additional charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

