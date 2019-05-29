Merkel residents watching rain runoff closely

MERKEL, TX (KTAB) - After the day's rain, some in Merkel are monitoring water levels that have the potential to put the town underwater once again.

At the corner of South 11th Street and County Road 398, rain runoff is surging through a rural bar ditch, one that nearby residents say has a flooding reputation.

"We're waiting to see if the water, which comes from the country and then drains down into the ditch, is going to continue to rise," said Cynthia Taylor, a nearby resident.

Cynthia and husband Roger can see the end of the county road from their porch, water already threatening to gush over the road that runs in front of their house.

"We don't normally get this much rain and normally it's just a minor inconvenience but with it so wet and more rain it's starting to be a nuisance," said Roger Taylor.

After the flood earlier this month that left many city streets underwater and several homes flooded, Merkel's fleet of emergency responders were taking today's flooding threat very seriously; putting all hands on deck.

"We have every officer on duty here today, the Taylor County Sheriff's office, Merkel Fire Department, we also have game wardens out with their boats," said Merkel Police Officer Brett Siegfried.

Officer Siegfried, and other Merkel officers, were stationed next to the bar ditch to monitor its levels, all closely watching the murky depths and ready to jump into action in the case of an ultimate emergency.

"We're public servants, so we serve in every way from [natural] disasters like this to violators of the law," said Siegfried.