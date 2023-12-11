FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys propelled themselves from fifth to second place in the NFC after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 33-10 Sunday night.

Dak Prescott continued his great form of play with 271 passing yards, two touchdowns and helping continue the team’s 15-game win streak at AT&T Stadium.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said if the team continues this path of winning, they will be ready for playoff football.

“I mean, every season I’ve been a part of there’s a path, as always, under construction,” McCarthy said. “You know, it’s not who you play, it’s when you’re playing. We all know that because the challenges every season, you know, lays out for you. But, these type of games, especially, in this current season, we’ve had a number of games where we won by a decisive margin. I think is a great preparation for playoff football because so many of these are going to be juggernauts.”

As the Cowboys prepare to take on the Bills in Buffalo, there’s no resting on their laurels, Spagnola said.