Midland Police find 'suspected IED' at Walmart

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:01 PM CDT

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) - Midland Police have arrested one man after finding a “suspected IED” Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the Walmart on Midland Drive about the device around 1 a.m. Monday, where officers found a man in the parking lot and eventually searched his vehicle, according to a release.

While searching the vehicle, police officials say they found a "suspected IED," which was recovered by the bomb squad and taken to the MPD training facility.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged with a prohibited weapon and police say the investigation is ongoing.

