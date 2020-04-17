More people distancing outside, walking around ACU trail

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As more rubber hits the road and wheels glide across the pavement, it’s easy to spot that dozens more are trying to get some fresh air in the Key City.

“I’ve definitely seen a lot more people [out walking] than I would have,” said ACU student Hannah Smith.

Smith says she had never walked the Lunsfered Trail at ACU that often until about a couple weeks ago.

“Since they canceled school for this semester I’ve been walking out here everyday,” said Smith.

That seems to be the same for most others in the Key City who are starting to get a little restless as quarantine continues.

“I think it’s really cool that people are getting out more,” said Smith.

With the increased traffic however, ACU police are making sure that walkers stay a safe social distance from each other. But instead of patrolling the area, ACU is having a little fun with it.

Campus police worked with the university marketing department to come up with fun signs to remind people to social distance, with phrases like “Heaven can wait, stay six feet.”

“Everybody’s gotten a kick out of them so far,” said ACU Police Chief Jimmy Ellison. “I hope that everyone sees the fun in it but also it keeps them some good distance as well.”

Ellison says there are about 12 signs positioned around the 2-mile trail.